K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$34.50

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBL stock opened at C$28.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.39 million and a P/E ratio of 62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.03. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.99.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

In other news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at C$639,259.99.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

