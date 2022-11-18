K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to C$11.25

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of KNTNF remained flat at $5.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,037. K92 Mining has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.