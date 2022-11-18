Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 4.7%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 15.35 and last traded at 15.78. 28,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,378,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 16.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 909,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,376 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $4,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

