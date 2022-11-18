KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Increased to €70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €69.00 ($71.13) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Barclays increased their price target on KBC Group from €59.90 ($61.75) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($69.07) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($69.07) to €68.00 ($70.10) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.83.

KBC Group Price Performance

KBC Group stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

About KBC Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

