Keel Point LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 125,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,787. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

