Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.88. 4,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

