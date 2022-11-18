Keel Point LLC Buys 9,310 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IBD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

