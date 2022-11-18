Keel Point LLC Buys New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. 16,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

