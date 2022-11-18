Keel Point LLC Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

