Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $99.64. 686,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,844,730. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

