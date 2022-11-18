Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 28,991 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 177,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,111. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

