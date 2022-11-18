Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,158.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,422,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.