Keep Network Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $68.65 million and $303,713.75 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00568386 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.60 or 0.29606303 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
