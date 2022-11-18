KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KemPharm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

KemPharm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,692. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KemPharm

KemPharm Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 22.5% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 109,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in KemPharm by 11.9% during the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 5.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 302,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Articles

