KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 525 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $400.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $687.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

