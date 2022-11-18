KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,131 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HP by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,207,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.43 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

