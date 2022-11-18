KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 403,162 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPHY opened at $22.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

