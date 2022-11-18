KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $548,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 161,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 75,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 244,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

