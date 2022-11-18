KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,562 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

