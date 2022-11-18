KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 35.1% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

