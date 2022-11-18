Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.07

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.07 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 92.94 ($1.09). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 93.18 ($1.09), with a volume of 30,658 shares traded.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.98 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.05.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

