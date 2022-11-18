KeyCorp Trims Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price to $232.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $291.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

GLOB opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.36. Globant has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Globant by 150.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $45,844,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 23.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.