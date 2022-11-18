KeyCorp Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Shares of TGT opened at $162.01 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $256.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

