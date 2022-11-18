Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Susquehanna

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.21.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

