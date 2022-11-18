Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

