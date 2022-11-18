Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $166.03, but opened at $173.98. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $171.64, with a volume of 5,639 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.01.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

