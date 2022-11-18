Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.81-1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $166.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

