Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

