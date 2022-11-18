Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 243.50 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 241 ($2.83). 798,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 312,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($2.78).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.74 million and a PE ratio of 18.40.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

