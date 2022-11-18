Kin One Day Volume Reaches $394,728.35 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $22.81 million and $394,728.35 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
