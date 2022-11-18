Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KGFHY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGFHY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 130,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

