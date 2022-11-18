Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Piper Sandler

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 2,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Stories

