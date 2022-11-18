Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

