KOK Price Down 4.1% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $60.21 million and $868,856.04 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11534229 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $814,010.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

