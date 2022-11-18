Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading Up 24%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 24% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 2,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNCRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Konecranes from €29.00 ($29.90) to €30.00 ($30.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Konecranes from €38.00 ($39.18) to €36.00 ($37.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Konecranes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.