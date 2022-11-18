K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.68) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.71) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.48 ($0.49) during trading on Thursday, hitting €20.49 ($21.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.41 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.58). The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.25 and its 200 day moving average is €23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

