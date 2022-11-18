Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

KLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 657.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 394,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 320,545 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,408 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

