Kusama (KSM) Tops One Day Volume of $8.16 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $207.95 million and $8.16 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.19 or 0.00144875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

