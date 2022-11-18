LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $47.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

