Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.76

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.76 ($19.34) and traded as high as €19.06 ($19.65). Lagardere shares last traded at €18.94 ($19.53), with a volume of 7,330 shares.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.36 and a 200-day moving average of €18.76.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
