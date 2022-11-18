Lake Street Capital Raises Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $14.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.79 million, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

