Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.67. 47,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

