Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $461.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

