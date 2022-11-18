Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Robert S. Miller Acquires 5,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSEA stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

