Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $179,190.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $55.11 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

