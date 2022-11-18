Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 169,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,805 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Laureate Education Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80.
Laureate Education Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Laureate Education
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
