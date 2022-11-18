Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 169,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,805 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.34 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

