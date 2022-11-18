Laurence Zuriff Sells 7,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $311,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,740,244.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $354,960.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $423,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 416,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,413. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CL King upped their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $19,569,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xometry by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Xometry by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Xometry by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,392,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 491,144 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.