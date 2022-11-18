LCX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. LCX has a market cap of $33.83 million and $2.19 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

LCX

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

