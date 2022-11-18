Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lectra (OTC:LCTSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Lectra Stock Performance

Lectra stock remained flat at $32.70 during trading hours on Thursday. Lectra has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

About Lectra

Lectra SA designs smart industrial solutions for fashion, automotive, and furniture markets. The company's solutions include software, automated cutting equipment, and related services, which enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacture of garments, car seats and interiors, airbags, and sofas, as well as to digitalize their processes.

