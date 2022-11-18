Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lectra (OTC:LCTSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Lectra Stock Performance
Lectra stock remained flat at $32.70 during trading hours on Thursday. Lectra has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.
About Lectra
