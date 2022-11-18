Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays cut their price objective on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LMND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,683. Lemonade has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.